Get a 1-year BJ’s Club+ Card Membership with even more perks for $65

For savvy shoppers looking to maximize value while enjoying top-tier perks, a 1-Year BJ’s Wholesale Club+ Card Membership is a game-changer. Priced at just $65 (reg. $110), this membership offers incredible savings on everyday essentials, access to fresh and diverse product selections, and a range of convenient shopping options and exclusive perks.

One of the main benefits of a BJ’s Wholesale Club+ Membership is the opportunity to save up to 25% on grocery store prices every day. With aisles packed with fresh food, you can stock up on everything you need in fewer trips, making it easier to keep your fridge and pantry full while spending less.

Members can find an impressive variety of top brands across all categories, from groceries to electronics to home essentials, as well as a wider selection of national brands. Whether you need bulk items for your household or the latest tech gadget for a gift, you can stop at BJ’s to find it all.

Understanding that your time is valuable, members have access to several convenient ways to shop. With features like ExpressPay, you can skip the checkout line by scanning your items as you shop and paying directly through the BJ’s mobile app.

Need to pick up your order on the go? Use Curbside Pickup or BOPIC (Buy Online, Pick Up In-Club) for a seamless shopping experience. And if you’re pressed for time, BJ’s Same Day Delivery (SDD) service brings your purchases right to your door.



As a Club+ member, you’ll not only save on your purchases, but you’ll also earn rewards while you shop. Get 2% back in rewards on most items, with opportunities to earn up to 3x back during special events. Plus, enjoy 5 cents off per gallon at BJ’s Gas®, making your membership even more valuable.

And the best part? Your rewards never expire, so you can accumulate them at your own pace and redeem them when it’s most convenient.

Don’t miss this limited opportunity to get the BJ’s Club+ Card Membership with auto-renew for just $65 (reg. $110).

