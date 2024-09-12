Take this $52 speaker outside

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Whether you’re planning a beach day, a backyard barbecue, or an outdoor workout session, having the right speaker can make all the difference. The Treblab HD77 Bluetooth speaker provides an audio experience that matches your adventurous spirit.

Designed for those who want to enjoy powerful, immersive sound without worrying about the elements, this speaker is built to perform, and it does it on a budget.

Get one of these compact, rugged speakers on sale for only $51.99 (reg. $79).

Is the TREBLAB HD77 worth it?

The Treblab HD77 delivers 25 watts of crisp, 360° HD sound through dual subwoofers. It’s a fun, immersive listening experience that really fills your space, even if the speaker itself barely fills a cup holder.

This compact wireless speaker has a robust design and an IPX6 rating, so it’s waterproof and shockproof. Just don’t go diving with it.

This speaker is equipped with PlayXTend energy-saving technology and a high-capacity 5200mAh battery. In practice, that means you can expect up to 20 hours of playback on a full charge at medium volume. Battery life may be shorter if you’re blasting your tunes on high.

Connectivity is seamless with Bluetooth 5.0, offering a stable connection up to 33 feet away. Additional features include TWS (True Wireless Stereo) support, allowing you to pair two HD77 speakers for an even more expansive sound experience.

The package includes a carabiner, carrying strap, charging cable, and AUX cable, making it a versatile and portable audio solution for anyone who wants to take their music outdoors.

If you’re wondering why this speaker is so cheap, there’s no catch. It’s just excess stock or a customer return, but it’s still in brand-new condition.

Save 34% on a quality speaker

The life of the party can go anywhere.

Get a TREBLAB HD77 on sale for $51.99 (reg. $79).

StackSocial prices subject to change.