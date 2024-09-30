See these super helpful Insider Deals for beauty and around the house

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with MorningSave. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Looking for a great deal? Take a look at some of the discounts on items that will be super helpful around the house and with your beauty routine.

To start shopping, just click the link here or head over to MorningSave.com and look for the Insider Deals.

Self-care is so very important with the busy lives we all lead, but self-care with 24k gold is even better.

From the very first application of these Dermora 24k Gold Eye Patches, you’ll notice increased hydration, depuffing, and smoothness. It’s no wonder nearly 25,000 people have given these a glowing five-star rating.

These 24k gold-infused under-eye masks have multiple vitamins to help nourish and boost dull, tired-looking skin.

Here’s a pro tip: Store them in the fridge for a refreshing spa experience at home. You could use these before applying makeup.

You may have seen these for as much as $39, but with this fabulous Insider Deal, you can save 62% and get 60 for just $15.

Speaking of self-care, let’s start from the very top—the hair on our heads! Heat damage is out, but salon-quality style is absolutely in.

With the InfinitiPRO by Conair Curler and Straightener, you can have it all. Create silky straight looks, luxurious curls, and waves all with one device.

This easy-to-use tool heats, styles and cools in one step thanks to its innovative cool air technology. Cool air flows through the vented barrel as you straighten or curl, so your hair is protected against heat damage and set for results that keep you looking like you just stepped out of the salon.

Ceramic plates smooth flyaways while distributing even heat for a high-shine finish. Variable temperature control makes it easy to customize heat for any hair type.

You may have seen this versatile hair tool for as much as $80, but with this exclusive Insider Deal, you can get one for just $19.99, a huge savings of 75%.

If you’re like me, then you go to bed at night thinking about your morning cup of coffee. With this next deal, you can skip the pricey coffee shops and relax at home.

Create your own artisanal, barista-style beverages with this super easy-to-use espresso maker.

An automated extraction and brewing process produces extraordinary aroma and bold, full-bodied taste. Plus, the integrated milk frother whips up a light and airy froth for rich, creamy cappuccinos, lattes, and macchiatos. You can use it with your favorite grounds or Nespresso pods.

You may have seen this espresso machine for as much as $170, but with this exclusive Insider Deal, you can up your coffee game for just $39.99, saving 76%.

This is what happens when you put a brand known for bringing high-tech goods together with one that creates American fans—you get our next deal. This is something that can be enjoyed all year round, and here’s our chance to get one for a great price.

The Sharper Image Oscillating Tower Fan by Vornado is an elevated take on the clunky tower fan you’re familiar with.

The oscillating Rise 40 has a magnetic stowaway remote, four speeds and an energy-saving 3-12-hour timer. It has a sleek design that fits in any space.

You may have seen this fan for as much as $90, but with this cool Insider Deal, you can get one for just $49.99, a huge discount of 44%.

To start shopping, just click the link here or head to MorningSave.com and look for the Insider Deals. Remember, these deals are only available while supplies last, so don’t miss out.

Happy shopping and happy saving!