Carrie Fisher's Daughter Billie Lourd Is Engaged: PICS

Billie Lourd is getting ready to say "I do!" The 27-year-old daughter of the late Carrie Fisher is engaged to Austen Rydell. Lourd's fiancé announced the news on Instagram.

In 28-year-old Rydell's sweet post, he shared pics and videos of him and Lourd kissing, cuddling and traveling together.

"💍💍💍She said YES!! (Actually she said 'Duhhh')," he captioned the post. "But I guess that’s even better than yes?!? 💗🤪🎉🎰💥🍾"

The engaged pair was first linked back in 2015 and has dated on-and-off since. Lourd previously dated Taylor Lautner for seven months in 2017.

ET has reached out to Lourd's rep for comment.

Though Lourd has yet to publicly confirm her engagement, she did post about her relationship with Rydell on Valentine's Day, writing on Instagram that he makes her "world go 'round."

Rydell also celebrated the holiday, gushing that he found "the best girl in the world."

Watch the video below for more on Lourd.

RELATED CONTENT:

Billie Lourd Plays Debbie Reynolds' Granddaughter in Sweet 'Will & Grace' Appearance

Billie Lourd Pays Tribute to Late Mom Carrie Fisher With Emotional Bathtub Performance

Carrie Fisher's Daughter Billie Lourd Asked J.J. Abrams to Keep Their Scenes in 'The Rise of Skywalker'