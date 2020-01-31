Jennifer Lopez's Facialist on Giving Her the Ultimate Glow Treatment Ahead of Super Bowl (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lopez’s facialist details the star's pre-Super Bowl beauty treatment.

Six days out from her highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show performance with Shakira on Sunday, the aging-backward superstar got a special visit from aesthetician to the stars and owner of Toska European Spa, Toska Husted.

The facialist is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and often travels to treat her A-list clients. Her regulars include Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Billy Porter and Mandy Moore.

Husted met Lopez, 50, in Miami during rehearsal week to give J.Lo her signature Toska Triple Lift Luxury Facial, which involves a cleansing and exfoliation, followed by manual lifting and application of customized serums and masks and finished off with using machines of galvanic current and microcurrent technology to lift, sculpt and tone the skin.

The skincare expert exclusively spoke with ET about her first time working with Lopez. J.Lo's fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, 44, was of course by his lady's side and joined in on the luxurious pamper session.

“Jennifer was very courteous and polite. During her treatment, she was just relaxing,” Husted shared with ET over email. “She’s very sweet and hospitable. Alex was not originally scheduled for a facial, but most likely decided he wanted one after seeing his beautiful fiancée’s glow!”

The Toska Triple Lift Luxury Facial is the go-to beauty treatment for stars ahead of major events. Husted explained why she chose the particular facial for J.Lo ahead of the Super Bowl.

“The Toska Triple Lift Luxury is my new signature facial. It’s the ultimate pre-event facial, as it combines many modalities into one,” Husted said. “It features deep cleansing, manual lifting, various masques, custom handpicked quintessential serums and uses both galvanic currents and microcurrent. It is a treatment that gives the clients that photo-ready, glowing complexion they’re looking for.”

“After the facial, [Jennifer’s] skin was toned, lifted, clear, and deeply hydrated,” Husted added. (Her skin was absolutely luminous at the halftime show press conference on Thursday!)

As for Rodriguez, his facial was a more concise version of Lopez's 60-minute treatment. (The facial normally takes 90 minutes, but hey, she's J.Lo and she's busy.)

“Alex’s facial was slightly shorter and more of a ‘Glow on the Go’ mini treatment. For him, I used products to deep cleanse, tone, and moisturize his skin,” the aesthetician said.

If you want to try J.Lo’s exact facial, it will cost you $595 to receive the treatment at Husted’s spa in Charlotte. But for those who want to channel Lopez’s famous glow at home, Husted shared some tips and her favorite products from cult French skincare brand Biologique Recherche, which she uses on her clients. The most important takeaway -- don't forget to cleanse every day!

“For glowing skin, it is very important that we cleanse properly. Lait VIP O2 is an excellent gentle and effective cleanser,” Husted said. “Daily exfoliating with Lotion P50 V will keep your pores clean and your skin balanced. A great moisturizer, such as Crème Dermo-RL, along with Sérum Colostrum, and Crème Masque Vernix all provide intensive hydration and a long-lasting glow.”

