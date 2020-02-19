Dean McDermott Gives Update on Puppy He and Tori Spelling Rescued While Guest Co-Hosting ET

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling added a new member to their family while guest co-hosting ET on Valentine's Day.

The couple went home with one of the adoptable puppies Paw Works brought by the studio during last Friday's show -- despite McDermott initially telling Spelling that there was "no way in hell" they would add another animal to their brood. As McDermott explained on Monday's episode of his Daddy Issues podcast with Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris, he couldn't help but fall in love with 10-week-old Beso.

"Tori and I co-hosted Entertainment Tonight on Valentine's Day, so we get there and we're going through grooming and stuff like that, and this stage manager comes in and says, 'Hey, we've got a bunch of puppies here from Paw Works,'" McDermott recalled.

"The first thing out of my mouth -- I looked at Tori and I said, 'No way in hell. No. We've got two dogs. We've got pigs, we've got bearded dragons, we got a guinea pig. No, no more dogs,'" he continued -- but then Spelling saw photos of the puppies up for adoption, and picked out her favorite.

McDermott said he thought he "put my foot down" on the issue. "We go on set, Tori goes to get mic'd, she comes back and guess who I'm holding? The dog that she pointed to and said, 'That's the one,'" he remembered.



"She knew which one I would pick... I swore I would never get another dog, and I looked at her. He was in my arms like a baby. He's part Staffordshire Terrier, German Shepherd and St. Bernard. He's 10 weeks old, and he's probably 30 pounds already. He's going to be huge. And he's in my arms like a baby, and he kind of looks like me," the father of six said. "I fell in love with him, and I said, 'Yeah, we gotta take this dog.'"



The puppy's name is Beso right now, but McDermott said that might change. "We have a little dog, a little tiny dog named Musso, and everybody, when they find out his name is Musso, they're like, 'Hey, where's Frank?' Because of the iconic Musso & Frank restaurant here in Hollywood," he explained. "We're like, 'Yeah, it would be so cute... it would be so adorable.' But I don't know if he looks like a Frank. He kind of looks like an Oscar [or a] Murray. ...We have an Arthur."



Spelling and McDermott are no strangers to raising animals, but Beso is their first puppy together. "We've never had a puppy. We've always rescued older dogs. He's 10 weeks old, so he's a puppy. So we're in for the peeing and the pooping and the chewing of everything. So, we've gotta go through that," McDermott shared. "But he's adorable."

See more on McDermott and Spelling in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Celebrate 'New Blended Family' Traditions With His Ex Mary Jo Eustace

Dean McDermott's Ex-Wife on Her Relationship With Tori Spelling, How She Dealt With Past Infidelity Reports

Tori Spelling Has Role-Played as Her '90210' Character in the Bedroom, Dean McDermott Says