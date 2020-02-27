Broadway show ‘Come From Away’ brings Newfoundland to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas. – The North American Tour of “Come From Away” is now playing at the Majestic Theater.

North Park Lexus Broadway in San Antonio is hosting a special donation drive at the Majestic Theatre along with the Broadway show “Come From Away” for the Corazon Ministries at Travis Park Church.

The musical is about strangers coming together to help one another during a difficult time, so it’s fitting this donation drive is happening alongside this fantastic musical.

The donation drive runs from Tuesday, Feb 25 to Sunday, March 1.

The Corazon Ministries at Travis Park Church serves the homeless by providing clothes, warm showers, primary medical care and hot meals four times a week, among other things.

North Park Lexus Broadway is asking folks coming to the theater to donate things like shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothbrushes, shaving cream and other items that could help out a person in need.

Donation drops will be located at the entrances of the Majestic Theatre, and inside the box office

For information on Broadway in San Antonio, visit BroadwayInSanAntonio.com.