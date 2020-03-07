Shania Twain Reveals Her Favorite Song to Perform in Las Vegas Residency Show (Exclusive)

Shania Twain is having a blast in Las Vegas!

There's nothing the country music superstar isn't trying on stage during her Let's Go residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. Twain rides a horse, sits on a bar playing her guitar and more. ET's Lauren Zima chatted with the singer about her favorite moments from her concerts as she guest co-hosted Friday's show.

"The most exciting part of the show, for me, is almost the more intimate part when I break things down, and just the connection with the audiences," she shared. So which song is her favorite to perform for her adoring fans?

"I think 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' is the all-inclusive, liberating [song]," she noted. "I would say, 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' is the best crowd song for me to enjoy."

As for how she relaxes in Sin City, where thousands of people go to party and let loose? "This puts me in a good mood anyway," Twain says of her residency. "And then I go home after the show to my horses and I put them to bed. My horses and my dogs are a happy place for me in Las Vegas."

Twain also co-stars in the upcoming faith-based movie I Still Believe, which is the true story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp and his journey of love and loss. Riverdale star KJ Apa does his own singing as Camp, while Twain portrays his mother, Terry Camp.

"When I showed up there, [Apa] had a guitar and was playing around. He's a genuine musical person," Twain said of her co-star and his musical talents. Camp was also on set during filming to meet the stars and help guide the story.

"I'd also met other family members, and I think they were just so inspired themselves to share the story and I found that a huge part of the tear in my heart," she expressed of the emotional experience.

I Still Believe hits theaters on March 13. For more on the film, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shania Twain on Marriage to Husband Frederic Thiebaud: It's 'So Beautifully Twisted

Shania Twain Has This Connection to Brad Pitt in 'Ad Astra'

Shania Twain Talks Fanboy Diplo, Brad Pitt & Cooking for David Copperfield in Las Vegas (Exclusive)