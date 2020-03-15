Brittany Snow Marries Tyler Stanaland in Intimate Malibu Ceremony

Congrats to Brittany Snow!

The Pitch Perfect star married Tyler Stanaland in an outdoor ceremony in Malibu, California, on Saturday, The Knot reports. ET has reached out to Snow's rep for comment.

Snow and Stanaland, a real estate agent, started dating in 2018. The actress announced their engagement on Instagram in January 2019.

"A couple weeks ago, I said 'YES' about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams," Snow wrote at the time. "After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know... this happened. ✨I'm still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I've ever felt."

"Thank you @tylerstanaland for the happiest day of my life & for not proposing in this creepy empty restaurant," she added.

Snow opened up about wedding planning while speaking with ET at the Someone Great premiere in April 2019.

"We just now started wedding planning! I had the flu for a while, and then I was shooting a movie and a TV show. So I just got back, and after this premiere, we made a pact that we are doing wedding things, so it's just fun to know that I'm getting married in general," she gushed.

"My dog, my friends, a great margarita food truck [are my three must-haves]," Snow added. "There's not many of them, but I know they're out there and there's like a food truck that we can have that has margaritas and tacos, and that's what I want. That's my dream."

See more on Snow in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Brittany Snow Shares Her Worst Heartbreak -- and How Chardonnay Helped Her Get Over It (Exclusive)

Brittany Snow Is Engaged to Boyfriend Tyler Stanaland -- See Her Announcement & Ring

Brittany Snow Talks Directorial Debut, Anti-Bullying Work and 'Hairspray' Reunions