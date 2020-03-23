Garth Brooks accepts song requests for free virtual concert streaming Monday

HOUSTON – Dozens of musicians have taken to social media to give fans an exclusive experience, as millions of people are asked to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Artists are live streaming pop-up performances from their homes and studios.

Garth Brooks is up next.

He is accepting song requests for his virtual concert #StudioG, which is set to stream Monday at 8 p.m.

“Let’s let music connect us during this disconnected time,” Garth Brooks wrote on Instagram.

Have a request? Submit to Garth Brooks’ Instagram account.

