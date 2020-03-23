63ºF

Garth Brooks accepts song requests for free virtual concert streaming Monday

Tierra Smith, KPRC

1997: Garth Brooks plays a free concert in New York's Central Park. In May of 1998, the New York Fire Department would officially announce the final attendance numbers at 980,000, making it the largest concert ever held in Central Park. (Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Dozens of musicians have taken to social media to give fans an exclusive experience, as millions of people are asked to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Artists are live streaming pop-up performances from their homes and studios.

Garth Brooks is up next.

He is accepting song requests for his virtual concert #StudioG, which is set to stream Monday at 8 p.m.

“Let’s let music connect us during this disconnected time,” Garth Brooks wrote on Instagram.

Have a request? Submit to Garth Brooks’ Instagram account.

