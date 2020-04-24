‘Little Fires Everywhere’ should be your next quarantine TV binge

The most perfect shows are debuting while the country is in quarantine, and one of those shows is Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere.”

The first three episodes of the show dropped a few weeks ago, and this past week, viewers were finally treated the season finale, and oh boy, it did not disappoint.

Before we dive in on how this TV show is a masterclass on race, class and motherhood, let’s talk about how it came together.

Based off the book by the same name by Celeste Ng, the TV adaptation stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington as two mothers who live in Shaker Heights, Ohio. Their lives become intertwined, until things go up in flames. The co-stars are also executive producers on the show, having a heavy hand in the choices made to adapt the book into a TV series.

Set in the late ’90s, Witherspoon and Washington’s characters juggle wanting a home life or a career, the pressures of being the best mother possible and the sacrifices mothers must make in order to provide for their children.

The show doesn’t shy away from race and class, either. Witherspoon’s family is portrayed as an upper middle class liberal bunch, but we soon learn that her family isn’t as woke as they seem to be on the outside, especially when Washington’s character comes into her life and shakes things up.

The first few episodes are a slow burn as we get introduced to the residents of Shaker Heights, but by the middle of episode three, you are completely hooked and it becomes difficult to stop watching.

It’s the perfect show to binge.

By the end of the season, the veil as been pulled back from Shaker Heights and the viewers get to see the truth that lies behind the manicured lawns and picket white fences of the town.

The show was planned as a mini-series, but given the excitement over the show, it’s possible we could be getting a second season, just like Witherspoon’s hit TV show that was also adapted from a page-turning best seller.

So, if you have no weekend plans (why would you, right?) and you can’t fathom watching another season of “The Office,” take a look at “Little Fires Everywhere” on Hulu. You won’t regret it.