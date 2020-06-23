Santikos Embassy to reopen Friday with $5 movies

SAN ANTONIO – Another movie theater is set to reopen in San Antonio this weekend.

Santikos Embassy will reopen its doors on Friday with established physical distancing protocols in place in the theaters and at the bar, according to a press release.

The location is offering $5 tickets for movies like “The Greatest Showman,” “Knives Out,” “Irresistible” and more.

A full list of movies available to watch at The Embassy this weekend has not yet been published on the theater’s website.

Tickets can be purchased online as soon as showtimes are available and Santikos loyalty members will receive two free movie tickets per week through July 16, according to the release.

Learn more about Santikos safety protocols below:

Santikos Embassy is located at 13707 Embassy Road. More information can be found online at Santikos.com.