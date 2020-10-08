Multi-day, drive-in EDM, comedy, music performances headed to Freeman Coliseum

SAN ANTONIO – Don’t let the events of 2020 get you down. Halloween is on a Saturday this year, and local event promoters are taking advantage of it and giving you ways to celebrate.

Electric-Fiesta has planned for a variety of drive-in performances, including comedy and EDM, for the Freeman Coliseum for Halloween weekend.

The events will be held in Lot 1 on the grounds, and attendees will stay in their cars and listen to the show on the radio. Masks will be provided to attendees, according to Electric-Fiesta.

The multi-day series starts with an interactive sing-a-long edition of the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Oct. 28. Miss Gay Texas Taryn Taylor will host the event, which starts at 7 p.m.

Admission for this show ranges from $81-$270 for a premium package.

The “non-essential comedy” show with comedians Chris Kattan, Skyler Stone, Donell Rawlings, Preacher Lawson and Jon “Polar Bear” Gonzalez will take place on Oct. 29.

Two performances are planned for 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., and admission ranges from $108 to $259.

On Oct. 30 and 31, the EDM Drive-In, Volume 2, will call Virtual Riot, Etc! Etc!, Crizzly and Coast Club.

The festival begins at 6:30. p.m. on both days. General packages start at $162, but a premium package can cost up to $535.

The weekend will end with the Darkside of the Drive-In: A Think: EXP, which will feature music from Pink Floyd.

Scott Page and Roberta Freeman of Pink Floyd, among other performers, will play the entirety of “Dark Side of the Moon” in unison with a laser light show.

Two performances are set at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Nov. 1. Admission ranges from $135 to $324.

For more information about performances and tickets, click here.

To adhere to social distancing guidelines, venues and promoters have switched to the drive-in experience for movie showings, concerts and performances.

This summer, the EDM Drive-In made its debut at the Freeman Coliseum, with towers set up so Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies could monitor at a safe distance and officers patrolling the grounds.

Electric-Fiesta co-founder Miguel Lizarraga said the drive-in method is “a new type of immersive experience" during the pandemic.

“Our big goal is to give people something to talk about, something to look forward to and plan for," he said in a news release. “We are giving them a new type of immersive experience so it’s not just a watered-down version of a normal show, but rather something unique that might not happen again when life goes back to normal.”