Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will pay for your guacamole if you order his tequila at a restaurant

It’s not Cinco de Mayo just yet, but this year, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has you covered.

From May 1 - 5, “The Rock” will pay for your order of guacamole at a local restaurant. But there is a catch. You have to try his Teremana tequila too.

Get ready! Coming May 1 - May 5 The Guac is on @TheRock. We thank you for supporting your local restaurants - dine in,... Posted by Teremana on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

It’s all part of his campaign, titled “Guac on The Rock.” The actor will Venmo customers when they order his tequila, along with a side of guac, according to his website.

There are a few guidelines that you’ll need to follow. For starters, you’ll have to be 21 or older to drink the tequila and the maximum refund you’ll receive from The Rock will be $10.

The actor will end his contributions to the campaign once it hits $1 million. The promotion is also limited to one offer per customer, according to the Teremana tequila website.

If you do choose to try the Teremana tequila and get reimbursed from “The Rock,” all you’ll need to do is submit your receipt to his website.

To find out which San Antonio restaurants serve his tequila, click here.

