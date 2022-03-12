San Antonio theatre company puts new spin on ‘West Side Story’

SAN ANTONIO – Danrie Productions will be staging “West Side Story” in a new, immersive theater experience that puts the audience in the middle of the action.

The show, which runs for just this weekend, will be performed “in the round,” meaning the audience will be seated in a circle surrounding the stage.

In addition to the two regular performances, the Sunday matinee will feature a sensory-friendly performance, which will have “decreased sound levels, minimal lighting effects, no sudden bursts of sounds, and ASL interpreters to tell the story in real time.” according to the theater.

The cast of West Side Story (KSAT 2022)

Artistic director and owner Ernest Sauceda founded the company last year after wanting to find a outlet for artistic expression during the pandemic.

“I just found a need for professional, Broadway-level theater here in town, and I decided to make it happen. I decided why not make something here for professional talent where I can pay people and provide jobs here in town.” Sauceda said.

For more information about the theater company or the show click here.