2022 dates announced for San Antonio’s popular 2-day Barbacoa and Big Red Festival

SAN ANTONIO – A popular San Antonio food festival is returning this fall after a two-year hiatus.

The Barbacoa and Big Red Festival is slated to take place on Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9 at the R&J Music Pavilion, located at 18086 Pleasanton Road.

The festival announced the dates on Sunday, but details about tickets, however, have yet to be released. Organizers said they will announce how to get tickets “soon.”

The entertainment lineup has also not yet been revealed.

The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, the event brought in about 40,000 people.

