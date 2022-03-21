63º

WEATHER ALERT

Entertainment

2022 dates announced for San Antonio’s popular 2-day Barbacoa and Big Red Festival

Festival will take place at R&J Music Pavilion on Pleasanton Road

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: trending, local, food, things to do, South Side, Big Red, entertainment
The Barbacoa and Big Red Festival will be canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19.

SAN ANTONIO – A popular San Antonio food festival is returning this fall after a two-year hiatus.

The Barbacoa and Big Red Festival is slated to take place on Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9 at the R&J Music Pavilion, located at 18086 Pleasanton Road.

The festival announced the dates on Sunday, but details about tickets, however, have yet to be released. Organizers said they will announce how to get tickets “soon.”

The entertainment lineup has also not yet been revealed.

The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, the event brought in about 40,000 people.

Read also:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter