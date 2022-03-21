Free Cone Day returns to Dairy Queen locations Monday

SAN ANTONIO – What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free vanilla ice cream cone?

Head to your closest DQ on Monday, March 21, and you can snag just that. The offer is all part of the ice cream chain’s almost yearly tradition, though it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free sweet treat will be available at most DQ locations, minus the restaurants located inside of malls, according to its website.

“Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your own, all it takes is a DQ cone in your hand to bring out your special cone-eating artistry. And with DQ Free Cone Day, you can get in on a tradition fit for families of all sizes, kids of all ages, and fans of all things DQ. Cold, creamy, delicious and – best of all – FREE!” the company said in a release.

Each person is limited to one ice cream cone, free of charge. The offer is not valid on delivery or mobile orders.

To learn more about the offer, click here.