New details revealed about Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique on Disney Wish ship

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish, is promising to be one of the company’s most magical ships ever built.

The company shared details last week about the all-new Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique that will be on board.

“This magical experience provides pixie-dusted makeovers for kids ages 3 to 12, complete with hairstyling, makeup, costumes and accessories — it is truly beloved by Disney Cruise Line guests,” Ashley Long, Disney Cruise Line Director said in a blog post. “The team at Walt Disney Imagineering has created a storybook salon for our newest ship, which sets sail this summer.”

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Disney said it will feature wood detailing, beautiful chandeliers and designs that are ripped straight from the beloved classic, “Cinderella.”

“While families are here, children will have the opportunity to be transformed into a princess such as Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid,’ a pirate or even a knight.”

Disney said on the Disney Wish, guests will also have the chance to become Captain Minnie Mouse or Captain Mickey Mouse, a first on a Disney cruise ship.

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique on Disney Wish (Disney Cruise Line)

“Of course, an outfit is not complete without accessories! A nautical headband or captain’s hat will complete the new Minnie and Mickey makeovers, while little Ariels can sparkle head to toe with the matching necklace and tiara,” Long described.

The Disney Wish’s maiden voyage is scheduled for July 14 from Port Canaveral.

Ad

When guests step inside the new ship, they will be able to explore Disney’s immersive worlds including “Frozen,” “Star Wars,” Marvel Superheroes and of course, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals.

At approximately 144,000 gross tons and 1,250 guest staterooms, the ship will be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.