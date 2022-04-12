Celebrities, friends react to the death of iconic comedian Gilbert Gottfried

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried speaks onstage during the Comedy Central Roast of Roseanne Barr at Hollywood Palladium on August 4, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Another comedic legend has left us too soon.

Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died at the age of 67 after a long battle with illness, his family announced Tuesday.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” the family posted on his official Twitter account. “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children.

“Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

Jason Alexander

Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 12, 2022

Conan O’Brien

I saw Gilbert perform in 1985 and when he entered to applause he said, “Thank you, thank you very much.” He then continued to say “thank you” repeatedly for ten full minutes. It was the nerviest, funniest thing I had seen. So sorry to lose this sweet and delightfully funny man. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) April 12, 2022

Jon Stewart

RIP Gilbert. Opening for Gilbert Gottfried at Carolines and Princeton Catch was one of the great thrills of my early stand up life. He could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) April 12, 2022

Bill Burr

Rest In Peace Gilbert Gottfried! First time I saw him live he did his Jackie Kennedy bit: “Jackie do you remember where you were…” in front of drunk Bruins fans at Nicks. #RIPGilbertGottfried https://t.co/9w0offZEZG — Bill Burr (@billburr) April 12, 2022

Kathy Griffin

Patton Oswalt

Michelle Collins

Oh nooooo…. one of the greatest experiences of my life was competing against him and his wife on Flea Market Flip… watching him sanding down a cabinet, then screaming at people to buy his things. Beating him by $5 was the best thing to ever happen to me. RIP to this legend!! 💔 https://t.co/A2qJPLKJCL — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) April 12, 2022

Tom Green

Sad to hear of the passing of the groundbreaking and legendary Gilbert Gottfried. Here was the last time I saw you in Miami. My condolences to the family and friends of this genius comic, artist, and provocateur. Comedy mourns tonight. #comedy 🙏 🙏 🙏 pic.twitter.com/F3oIp81lmy — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) April 12, 2022

Jennifer Tilly

Rip Gilbert Gottfried, a brilliant comedian and just the sweetest guy. We worked together on “Goosed.” Everybody adored him. https://t.co/r37FeFjxjo — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) April 12, 2022

Judd Apatow

Nobody was funnier than @RealGilbert on a roll. He could put you into convulsive hysterics. He was also the sweetest man. His podcast is a comedy treasure. What a terrible loss. Sending my condolences and love to Dara and his family. https://t.co/qdZQV1A6sC — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) April 12, 2022

Michael Ian Black