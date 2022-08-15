Presley’s Popcorn Flicks: KSAT’s movie junkie gives reviews of recent releases

As the self-proclaimed “movie junkie” at KSAT, people are always asking me about what’s new in theaters.

That’s why I decided to gather some of my thoughts about some of the movies in theaters and share them with you.

“Bullet Train” sped to the top of the box office for a reason. And it’s not just because Brad Pitt is back and better than ever. Yes, he can still make me swoon. All his attractiveness aside, I’m so glad this movie was just as much fun as I wanted it to be. The surprises are great and keep you wanting more. I’m giving this one a 3.5 out of 5 stars simply because I wish the story would have been a little more original.

“Super Pets” is the feel-good family movie you have been waiting for! You can’t help but cheer for the extra special animals as they team up to save the world. Your kids will be hooked and you will have a great time, too. The Rock and Kevin Hart can do no wrong together, even as animated animals. Even though I’m giving this one 3.5 out of 5 stars, it is still a great popcorn flick.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is awesome. You have probably heard people raving about this movie and you can add me to that list. I may or may not already be planning my Halloween costume as Lady Thor. And don’t even get me started on the new level of awesome that is Christian Bale as the God Butcher. His performance was disturbing and captivating all at the same time. Despite its awesomeness, I can only give this one a 4.5 out of 5 stars. I wish I could give it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars but that still goes to Thor: Ragnarok.

“Where the Crawdads Sing” was unexpectedly awesome. Full disclosure, I have not read the book, so to all the purists out there, please do not come for me. That being said, I had zero expectations going into this one. In all honestly, I felt bad for dragging my husband to what I thought was just going to be another love story. Boy, have I never been more glad to be so wrong! We were both hooked from start to finish, and the twists and turns have you guessing until the very end. There is also no denying the picturesque views and intriguing performances. I recommend it with a 4 out of 5 stars.

“The Black Phone” had me on the edge of my seat and I truly believe I bit off all my nails during this movie. This one also exceeded my expectations in a really good way. It left me feeling all the emotions. And while I can’t say the story was horrifying, I will say Ethan Hawke left me with all the chills. His creepiness definitely left an impact. In the end, it’s the kids who steal the show. So if you are in the mood for a thriller, this one is for you. I recommend it with 4 out of 5 stars.

Biggest Flop: It really hurts my heart to say “Nope” is the worst movie so far in 2022. I’m a big fan of Jordan Peele and was so pumped for this one. I can’t begin to tell you the disappointment I felt watching this movie. I’m sure there were some hidden messages, but I still can’t tell you what they are. Honestly, some of the scenes were so random and out of place, I thought I was watching the wrong movie. I was not alone in my feelings either. As the credits rolled, I stood up and looked around. The theater was completely silent, almost as if everyone was equally confused. I wish I had better news to report, but this one is a “Nope” for me with just 1 out of 5 stars.

Finally, you have probably heard it a million times, but if you have not seen “Top Gun: Maverick” or “Elvis” I highly recommend both. They both get 5 of 5 stars from me. They are worthy of the big screen and worth every bit of the hype.

Until next time, keep the popcorn coming and save me a seat at the movies!

