Lose something at the Austin City Limits festival? Here’s where to find it

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: General view of atmosphere during weekend one, day two of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 04, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

Thousands of people made their way to the Austin City Limits music festival over the weekend, and chances are many lost more than just their voices.

ACL has a virtual lost and found for attendees who misplaced important items like cellphones, wallets, jewelry and car keys.

During the festival, the lost and found is located at the Main Guest Services Booth. It was also open on Monday, but those who didn’t get a chance to go can visit the website, Liff Happens to look at recovered items.

As of Tuesday morning, the website has logged dozens of ID cards and credit/debit cards, and other items like AirPods, Apple Watches and walkie-talkies.

Click here to see if your lost item was found, and how to get it back. People will need to give some identifying information about the item, like name or birthdate, in order to get it shipped to them.

The lost and found will also be open during weekend two of ACL, which starts on Friday. Items can be picked up at the East Box Office Guest Services Tent near Barton Springs and Azie Morton roads.

People must bring a claim number with them if they do not have weekend two tickets. The claim number is available through the Liff Happens website.

Weekend two includes headliners The Chicks, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kacey Musgraves and P!NK.

Read also: