Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown and more R&B legends to perform in San Antonio this December

SAN ANTONIO – This December, a group of R&B legends will make their way to San Antonio for a throwback show.
The “RNB Rewind” tour is scheduled for Dec. 3 at the AT&T Center.
It will include Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown, Teddy Riley, Tony Toni Tone, Frankie J and Natalie, according to a news release from the venue.
The release adds that presale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 and ending at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.
Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.
Fans can buy tickets at AT&TCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.
