Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown and more R&B legends to perform in San Antonio this December

FILE: Singer-songwriter Keith Sweat performs in concert at HEB Center on June 25, 2021 in Cedar Park, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

SAN ANTONIO – This December, a group of R&B legends will make their way to San Antonio for a throwback show.

The “RNB Rewind” tour is scheduled for Dec. 3 at the AT&T Center.

It will include Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown, Teddy Riley, Tony Toni Tone, Frankie J and Natalie, according to a news release from the venue.

The release adds that presale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 and ending at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.

Fans can buy tickets at AT&TCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown and more R&B legends are playing in San Antonio this December (AT&T CENTER)

Read also: