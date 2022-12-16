Last chance to see ‘A Christmas Carol The Musical’ at The Public Theater of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – For those looking to get into the Christmas spirit, “A Christmas Carol The Musical” is still playing at The Public Theater of San Antonio, the longest running theatre company in Texas.

Shows are set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The musical however ends Sunday, December 18. The final performance is set for 2 p.m.

“The ghostly story centers on Ebenezer Scrooge, a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. He is forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts arrive on Christmas Eve to lead him through his Past, Present, and Future. The musical returns as a community favorite from seasons past!” a press release said.

For those interested, promo code LASTCHANCE10 will will take $10 off any ticket.

Their website can be found by clicking here.