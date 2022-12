Mark your calendars for these concerts happening in San Antonio in 2023

Shania Twain, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nelly and Los Tigres Del Norte are playing in San Antonio in 2023. Clockwise, starting on top left: Photo by Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp; Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File; Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File; Foto AP/Taimy Alvarez

SAN ANTONIO – The year 2023 is still days away, but it already looks like it’s going to be off to a fun start.

In just the first few months of the new year, local venues will be stacked with artists from rock to pop to country.

The majority of the upcoming concerts are happening thanks to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo — yes, there are more than country music artists playing — but big names have already committed to playing here throughout the year.

That includes Journey, Shania Twain, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more. Here’s a look at the concerts to look forward to in San Antonio next year.

January

Jan. 13: Fantasia, Tech Port Center + Arena

Jan. 27: Clint Black, H-E-B Performance Hall

Jan. 27: A Flock of Seagulls, Aztec Theatre

Jan. 31: New Found Glory, Aztec Theatre

February

Feb. 2: Incubus, Tech Port Center + Arena

Feb. 9: Ryan Bingham, AT&T Center, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Feb. 10: Anthrax with Black Label Society, Tech Port Center + Arena

Feb. 10: Jake Owen, AT&T Center, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Feb. 11: Carly Pearce, AT&T Center, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Feb. 11: Midland, AT&T Center, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Feb. 12: William Beckmann, AT&T Center, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Feb. 12: Ronnie Milsap, AT&T Center, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Feb. 13: Tracy Byrd, AT&T Center, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Feb. 14: Lee Bryce, AT&T Center, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Feb. 15: Alabama, AT&T Center, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Feb. 16: Randy Rogers Band, AT&T Center, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Fen. 17: Bret Michaels, AT&T Center, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Feb. 17: Los Lonely Boys, Aztec Theatre

Feb. 18: Keith Urban, AT&T Center, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Feb. 19: Dwight Yoakum, AT&T Center, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Feb. 19: Los Tigres Del Norte, AT&T Center, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Feb. 20: Clay Walker, AT&T Center, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Feb. 21: Cole Swindell, AT&T Center, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Feb. 22: Turnpike Troubadours, AT&T Center, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Feb. 23: Lynyrd Skynyrd, AT&T Center, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Feb. 24: Nelly, AT&T Center, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Feb. 25: Flatland Cavalry, AT&T Center, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Feb. 25: Gary Allen, AT&T Center, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Feb. 25: August Burns Red, VIBES Event Center

Feb. 26: John Mellencamp, AT&T Center, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

March

March 4: Silversun Pickups, Aztec Theatre

March 9: Queensrÿche, VIBES Event Center

March 11: Static-X, Aztec Theatre

April

April 2: Depeche Mode, AT&T Center

April 4: Journey, AT&T Center

April 16: MercyMe, Tech Port Center + Arena

May

May 17: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Alamodome

September

Sept. 7: MANÁ. AT&T Center

Sept. 25: P!NK, Alamodome

October