Celebrity-backed virtual reality arcade opening at The Rim in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – An immersive gaming experience is coming to San Antonio.

Sandbox VR is slated to open at The Rim on March 17, the company announced this week.

The company calls itself a “full-body virtual reality” experience that allows for complete immersion. View the video above to see how it works.

At Sandbox VR, people are given virtual reality headsets, haptic vests and motion sensors on their wrists and ankles.

Groups then go into private rooms for their virtual reality gameplay. Four private rooms, called holodecks, are available for groups of four to six people.

Groups can choose between six games: Deadwood Valley, Deadwood Mansion, Curse of Davy Jones, Amber Sky 2088, Star Trek: Discovery, and UFL: Unbound Fighting League.

After playing, the groups are given a highlight reel of their experience.

The price is $50 per person Monday through Thursday and $55 per person Friday to Sunday. The highlight reel is included in the admission price.

People who book their play by March 16 can play at a discounted price of $39 per person.

This marks the first San Antonio location for Sandbox VR, which is backed by Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry and Will Smith.

”It’s the perfect city for our newest Sandbox VR location,” Founder and CEO Steve Zhao said in a news release. “We are thrilled to add our world-class VR to the RIM’s robust entertainment lineup.”

For more information, click here. Sandbox is open at 5822 Worth Pkwy, Suite 102.

