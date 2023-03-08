Planning to go to SXSW? Here’s what you need to know.

SAN ANTONIO – South by Southwest, also known as SXWS, is an annual, international conference highlighting movies, music, art and anything involving creative innovation. This year, SXSW runs from March 10-19 in Austin, Texas.

Here’s what you need to know to join the fun:

How can you register?

You can register for SXSW here. You can choose between five different experiences including music, film or an interactive badge. A platinum badge is also available, which gives you access to all the events at the conference. If you prefer not to leave the comfort of your couch, you can buy an online pass to enjoy keynote speakers, sessions and interviews at home.

SXSW 2023 passes (SXSW)

Are there any discounts for badges?

There are discounts available when purchasing badges if you are a student or can round up a group of 10. To qualify for the student discount, you must fill out the application and show proof of enrollment like a class schedule, an unexpired school ID, a transcript or a letter from the Registrar’s office.

What should you expect?

No matter the badge you choose, each day at the SXSW conference is jam-packed with various keynote speakers, exhibitions, bands, comedy shows and more. To get the most out of each day, you can create a schedule for what you want to explore by making an account with SXSW. While you’re at it — you can create a SXSW social account to network and connect with other attendees.

Where can you stay while attending the conference?

If you don’t want to go through the trouble of finding a hotel in Austin, SXSW has partnered with various hotels located near the Austin Convention Center. You can reserve a hotel by logging into your SXSW registration or social account. Hotel rooms booked through SXSW run from $190-$1,000.

Are there any freebies?

If you are on a budget and still want to partake in SXSW, the conference is providing several free concerts and music events running from March 16-18. The community concerts are located at Austin’s Lady Bird Lake, where there will be food trucks and a Beer Garden. You can find more information about the free concerts here.

KSAT will be having live reports and streams from SXSW 2023.