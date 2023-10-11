Eminem is the latest celeb to have a ball at an NFL game

Eminem performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It’s safe to say that celebrities are having the most fun at this season’s NFL games.

First it was Taylor Swift and her famous friends having a ball at recent Kansas City Chiefs games, and this past weekend, we saw Eminem live it up in his hometown of Detroit at a Lions game.

Apparently, Eminem has his own suite at Ford Field, and he took no time to post a photo of himself flexing inside the suite when he attended the Detriot Lions game on Oct. 8. The Lions beat the Carolina Panthers 42-24.

They even played “Lose Yourself” during the game, and of course fans inside Ford Field went nuts knowing Eminem was in the building cheering on the Lions with them.

The rapper’s daughter, Hailie Jade, also posted on Instagram while at the game with her dad, and poked fun at everyone’s obsession with Swift attending NFL games, now that she’s dating Travis Kelce.

Jade posted a photo of a plate of chicken fingers and ranch dipping sauce, which was an ode to the internet’s obsession that Swift was eating chicken fingers and ranch at the Chiefs game. As you know, Swift is a mega pop star, so to see her do something so normal, like eat chicken fingers with ranch, made everyone on the internet freak out. Stars, they’re just like us!

So who will be next at a big NFL game? We already know that Swift brought a few of her famous friends to see her new boyfriend play football, so now that the Detroit Lions are on a winning streak, will more Motor City legends star showing up to support their hometown team?

Maybe Stevie Wonder will show up? Diana Ross? Madonna? Bob Seger? You know, Jack White loves to support the Detroit Tigers, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the rock star shows up at Ford Field next.