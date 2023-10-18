Dancing with the Stars: Live! coming to San Antonio

Dancing With The Stars: Live! will be in San Antonio on. Feb. 27, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – Dancers and celebrities from “Dancing with the Stars” are coming to San Antonio in February.

Dancing with the Stars: Live! will be at the Majestic Theatre on Feb. 27.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at DWTSTour.com or majesticempire.com., and pre-sale access for Mirrorball Members starts on Wednesday. VIP packages with meet-and-greet opportunities will also be available.

“Following last year’s fan-frenzy that led to a spectacular run of sold-out shows, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is back on tour to heat up this winter with a dazzling, sexy, high energy, brand-new live production,” a news release states.

Julianne Hough, the co-host of the show and two-time Mirrorball Champion, will perform on select dates.

Additional dancers include Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart.

More celebrity guest stars will be announced.

The tour kicks off on Jan. 11 in Richmond, Virginia. Other Texas stops include Lubbock on Feb. 28, Amarillo on Feb. 29, Grand Prarie on March 1, Sugar Land on March 2, and Midland on March 3.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs live at 7 p.m. Tuesdays on ABC and Disney+, and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.

