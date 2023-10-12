WATCH: Trailer for Von Erich biopic ‘The Iron Claw’ released

SAN ANTONIO – A trailer has been released for “The Iron Claw,” a biopic about the iconic Von Erich wrestling family from Texas.

In a trailer released on Wednesday, Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson and Stanley Simons play brothers Kevin, Kerry, David and Mike who were wrestlers in the 1980s under the watch of their demanding father Fritz, played by Holt McCallany.

Actors Maura Tierney portrays the Von Erich matriarch and Lily James portrays Kevin Von Erich’s wife Pam Adkisson.

A24, the entertainment company releasing the film, said “The Iron Claw” is about “the triumph and tragedy of a true American sports dynasty,” as Kevin Von Erich is the only surviving brother.

Chris, Kerry, Mike and David Von Erich died at young ages, and another brother, Jack Adkisson, Jr., was accidentally electrocuted at the age of 6.

Kevin Von Erich made some appearances at wrestling matches after his retirement but mainly stayed out of the spotlight.

He recently came to San Antonio for “An Evening with Kevin Von Erich: Stories From The Top Rope” in June.

Kevin Von Erich has been residing in Hawaii for the past several years following his retirement from wrestling in the 1990s, but his family is planning on moving back to Texas, according to the Dallas Morning News.

His daughter, Kristen Nikolas, told the newspaper that they’re purchasing a 60-acre ranch in Boerne.

The former wrestler told the Dallas Morning News that while they do plan on setting down in Boerne, they will keep their property in Hawaii.

“The Iron Claw” is in theaters on Dec. 22.

