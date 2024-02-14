SXSW makes popular Creative Industries Expo event free to the public for one day

AUSTIN – Here’s your chance to experience an official South by Southwest event for free.

The annual conference in Austin draws thousands of people from all over the world to experience new technology, films, music and more in a conference that spans the city.

One of the large exhibitions is the Creative Industries Expo, and this year, the conference is giving the public free admission to the final day of Austin Industry Day. According to a release, the Expo “showcase(s) some of today’s most forward-thinking brands and technology. The Expo shows how creativity is fueling progress across all industries, from entertainment and health to social impact and more.”

See RJ Marquez explore last year’s Creative Industries Expo in the video player below:

The Austin Convention Center exhibit hall will open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 13, and visitors can explore hundreds of exhibitors’ displays.

Be sure to subscribe to the KSAT YouTube page to see all of our upcoming coverage from this year’s SXSW conference.

Click here for more information on SXSW 2024 badges, including discounted rates for students, early career and groups.

See RJ Marquez give a live tour of 2023′s Creative Industries Expo in the video player above.