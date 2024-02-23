Meet voice actors from popular anime shows like ‘Pokémon,’ ‘Dragon Ball Z’ at San Antonio Zoo’s first Zoo Con

The San Antonio Zoo will host a Zoo Con on Saturday, Feb. 24, and Sunday, Feb.25, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The San Antonio Zoo will host its inaugural Zoo Con this weekend featuring voice actors from popular anime shows like “Pokémon” and “Dragon Ball Z.”

The Zoo Con will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Recommended Videos There will be meet-and-greet opportunities with several voice actors, including:

Zeno Robinson, the voice of Goh in “Pokémon” and Hawks in “My Hero Academia.”

Linda Young and Kent Williams, the voices of Frieza and Dr. Gero in “Dragon Ball Z.”

Kira Buckland, the voice of Kanroji Mitsuri in “Demon Slayer” and Sprigatito in “Pokémon.”

Tickets to the Zoo Con are $5. Admission to the San Antonio Zoo is a separate cost.

