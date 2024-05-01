Cinemark offers discounted movies, snacks for Summer Movie Clubhouse program

SAN ANTONIO – Cinemark is bringing back its Summer Movie Clubhouse program for 2024, offering discounted flicks and snacks for 10 weeks at its San Antonio theaters.

The Summer Movie Clubhouse program starts on June 10 and ends on Aug. 15. During that time, previously released movies like “Hotel Transylvania,” “Shrek” and “The Lego Movie” will be shown on select dates, with tickets at $1.75 per person.

Recommended Videos

Guests will also receive $1 off pricing on kid’s snack packs and any size popcorn and drink combos.

Find events, festivals and hidden gems in San Antonio and surrounding areas. Email Address Sign up.

One discounted movie will be shown each Wednesday. Some Cinemark locations will also have Summer Movie Clubhouse showings on Mondays and Thursdays.

Here is the schedule for the 2024 Summer Movie Clubhouse:

June 10-13: “Teenage Mutant NinjaTurtles: Mutant Mayhem”

June 17-20: “Sonic the Hedgehog 2″

June 24-27: “Shrek”

July 1-4: “Paw Patrol: TheMighty Movie”

July 8-11: “The Lego Movie”

July 15-18: “Trolls BandTogether”

July 22-25: “How to Train Your Dragon”

July 29-Aug. 1: “Migration”

Aug. 5-8: “Hotel Transylvania”

Aug. 12-15: “Paddington 2″

Cinemark has two San Antonio locations: Cinemark San Antonio 16 at 5063 NW Loop 410 and Cinemark McCreless Market at 4224 S New Braunfels Ave.

In a news release, Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark’s chief marketing and content officer, said the company added two weeks to the program this year.

Click here for more information.

Read also: