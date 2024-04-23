Santikos offers free family movies this summer

Free summer movies again being offered by Santikos this year

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio families looking for something inexpensive to do to beat the heat over the summer will be able to watch eight free movies at Santikos Theaters this year.

Santikos announced on Tuesday that they are bringing back its “Free Summer Movies Series”, which will take place at all 26 theater locations, excluding their Fort Bliss location.

Beginning in June, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays families can watch for free eight iconic animated family-friendly films. Some of the movies include “Trolls Band Together”, “How to Train Your Dragon″, “Shrek 2″ and “Migration.”

“If you’re planning out the summer vacation for the kiddos, why not see a film on the big screen? Grab a large popcorn and drink while you’re there, especially if you’re visiting one of our newly renovated locations, like New Braunfels or Silverado,” Lexi Hazlett, digital media manager for Santikos said in a press release.

Each movie will start promptly at 10 a.m. on the listed dates, with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets will only be available in person on the day of showtime.

Moviegoers can catch the following films for free: