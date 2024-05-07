Interactive musical ‘Sesame Street Live’ coming to San Antonio with two performances this September

"Sesame Street Live! Say Hello" is coming to San Antonio on Sept. 20 & 21, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – Elmo and friends will visit downtown San Antonio for the new live show, “Sesame Street Live! Say Hello.”

Two performances are planned for Sept. 20 and 21 at the Majestic Theatre.

“We are overjoyed and honored to be collaborating with Sesame Workshop to bring a brand-new tour of Sesame Street Live to stages across the U.S. and Canada,” Stephen Shaw, Round Room Live founder and co-president, said in a news release.

Shaw said the show combines “Sesame Street” characters with “an interactive musical adventure.”

A news release adds that guests can sing and dance along while Elmo follows his puppy, Tango, in a hide-and-seek game.

The show on Sept. 20 starts at 6:30 p.m., and the show on Sept. 21 begins at 2 p.m. Doors open an hour before the start.

Tickets went on sale May 10. For information on tickets, click here.

The Majestic Theatre is located at 224 E. Houston St.

For more information on “Sesame Street Live,” click here.