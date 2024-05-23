Here’s who is playing at the Las Vegas Sphere next

The Grateful Dead logo, Steal Your Face Skull, is displayed on the Sphere, promoting the Dead & Company's upcoming Dead Forever residency on March 19, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The music and entertainment venue has the largest LED screen in the world. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Last year, we made some predictions on who would play at the now iconic Las Vegas Sphere, and so far the predictions have been correct.

After U2 opened up the Sphere, legendary jam band Phish had a residency at the Sphere that was reportedly amazing. Each night not only had a different setlist played by the band, but the visuals were all different, too. Each show was completely unique and special.

Just take a look at some the images below and you’ll see just how cool it must have been to see Phish inside the Sphere.

Phish perform during night one of their four-night run at Sphere on April 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Sphere Entertainment/Getty Images for Sphere Entertainment) (2024 Rich Fury/Sphere Entertainment)

So who is playing the Sphere now? It’s another iconic jam band, Dead and Company.

Dead and Company isn’t the original Grateful Dead lineup (RIP Jerry), but it’s the next best thing. It features original members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, alongside John Mayer on vocals and fellow musicians Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti.

Dead and Company was on our list of potential artists to play the Sphere. Their residency started a couple weeks ago, and it goes well into July. There are over 20 shows left of their residency, so you have an opportunity to see them still!

We haven’t gotten any official photos from their first couple of shows yet, but when it happens we will let you know. Knowing how psychedelic the Grateful Dead are, you know it’s got to be good.

To learn how to get tickets to see Dead and Company at the Las Vegas Sphere, click here.