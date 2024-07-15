Cursed City Con will bring ‘Walking Dead,’ ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ actors to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Halloween is still months away, but one convention will kick off the spooky season early.
The inaugural Cursed City Con is scheduled for Sept. 7 at the Norris Conference Centers at Park North.
Organizers said the event will include autographs and photo ops, a “Terror High Film Festival” with independent and international short films, a “Cursed Cabin Escape Room,” vendors and a costume contest.
The celebrities expected to attend include:
- Greg Nicotero from “The Walking Dead”
- Randy Havens and Regina Ting Chen from “Stranger Things”
- Hannah Fierman from “V/H/S”
- Amelia Kinkade from “Night of the Demons”
- Isaac C. Singleton from “Planet of the Apes” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”
- Kevin Foster, Jess Weiss, Jade Kindar-Martin and Kat Conner Sterling from “Five Nights At Freddy’s”
In a news release, organizers said Cursed City Con will be an “immersive experience” and a “horror haven.”
“We are a team driven by a deep passion and love for the horror genre. Growing up on the scary side of pop culture has fueled our desire to deliver an inclusive, top-tier, and safe event that will leave you screaming for more,” showrunner Jesus Hernandez said in the release.
Tickets start at $34.99, and photo ops will be an additional price.
The Norris Conference Centers is located at 618 NW Loop 410.
Click here for more information.