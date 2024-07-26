76º
‘Walking Dead’ actor Jon Bernthal joins the guest list for Big Texas Comicon

The downtown San Antonio event is scheduled for Oct. 11-13

Madalynn Lambert, Newsroom Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – Big Texas Comicon is coming up this fall and stars are still joining the list.

Actor Jon Bernthal will be coming to San Antonio for the annual Big Texas Comicon that is set for Oct. 11-13 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, according to a press release from Big Texas Comicon.

Bernthal is known for his roles in hit television shows like “The Walking Dead,” Netflix’s “The Punisher” and FX’s “The Bear.” He also starred in “The Wolf Of Wall Street,” “Fury” and “The Assistant.”

His castmate in “Daredevil,” Charlie Cox, will join him on Saturday, Oct. 12, the release stated.

The celebrity guest list continues with “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy’s Elijah Wood and Sean Astin, and “Blue’s Clues” hosts Steve Burns, Josh Dela Cruz and Donovan Patton.

Additional guests include “Cobra Kai’s” Xolo Maridueña, Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand, “Mayans M.C.’s” JD Pardo, the “Harry Potter” series’ Bonnie Wright, and voice actress Ashley Eckstein, the release stated.

More guest announcements are expected leading up to October, according to the release.

Tickets, full guest lineup and schedules can be found online.

