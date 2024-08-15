96º
Barry Manilow concert scheduled for Thursday at Frost Bank Center canceled

Manilow contracted COVID-19; concert rescheduled for Aug. 30

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Barry Manilow will perform in San Antonio in August 2024. (Frost Bank Center)

SAN ANTONIO – Singer Barry Manilow’s concert scheduled for Thursday night at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio has been canceled.

According to a news release, Manilow contracted COVID-19, forcing him to reschedule three of his upcoming concerts.

Manilow’s show at the Frost Bank Center has been moved to Friday, Aug. 30.

People who bought tickets for Thursday night’s concert are urged to keep their tickets, as they will be honored at the Aug. 30 performance.

Ticketholders will receive more information via email, and no additional action is required at this time, the news release said.

