Bilingual production of ‘The Fantastikos’ has world premiere at Classic Theatre

SAN ANTONIO – The Classic Theatre is breaking ground in its newest production, “The Fantastikos.”

This is not only the theatre’s first full musical production but also the world premiere of this bilingual adaptation of the classic musical “The Fantasticks.”

Adapted by local artist José Rubén De León, who’s also the show’s director, this story follows two families feigning a feud to kindle a romance between “La Chica” and “El Chico.”

The Fantastikos at the Classic Theatre (KSAT 2024)

Performances are held Thursday through Sunday; tickets range from $18 to $48.

For more information about the Classic Theatre’s upcoming season, click here and for more on this show, or to but tickets, click here.