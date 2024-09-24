79º
Join Insider for Free

Entertainment

Explore fall activities for the whole family this season at Sundrop Springs

Activities at the 22-acre farm in New Braunfels include a hay maze, pumpkin patch & petting zoo

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Tags: Things To Do, New Braunfels, Outdoors, KSAT Kids, Fall

NEW BRAUNFELS – Looking for fun, fall activities suitable for the whole family?

Sundrop Springs’ Fall Festival in New Braunfels is open for the season, offering multiple attractions for folks of all ages:

  • Hay rides
  • Hay maze
  • Pumpkin patch
  • Petting zoo
  • Pig races
  • Hay playground
  • Nighttime haunted attractions (for ages 12+)
  • Jump pillows
  • Various food and drink options
  • Live music
  • And more!
Sundrop Springs (KSAT 2024)

You can visit Sundrop Spring’s website for more information and to purchase tickets, or see the video player above for a sneak peek!

READ NEXT:

🍂 Things to do in September: Festivals, concerts, events to start the fall season right

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.

email

Recommended Videos