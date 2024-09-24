Explore fall activities for the whole family this season at Sundrop Springs

NEW BRAUNFELS – Looking for fun, fall activities suitable for the whole family?
Sundrop Springs’ Fall Festival in New Braunfels is open for the season, offering multiple attractions for folks of all ages:
- Hay rides
- Hay maze
- Pumpkin patch
- Petting zoo
- Pig races
- Hay playground
- Nighttime haunted attractions (for ages 12+)
- Jump pillows
- Various food and drink options
- Live music
- And more!
You can visit Sundrop Spring’s website for more information and to purchase tickets, or see the video player above for a sneak peek!
