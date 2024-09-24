Explore fall activities for the whole family this season at Sundrop Springs

NEW BRAUNFELS – Looking for fun, fall activities suitable for the whole family?

Sundrop Springs’ Fall Festival in New Braunfels is open for the season, offering multiple attractions for folks of all ages:

Hay rides

Hay maze

Pumpkin patch

Petting zoo

Pig races

Hay playground

Nighttime haunted attractions (for ages 12+)

Jump pillows

Various food and drink options

Live music

And more!

Sundrop Springs (KSAT 2024)

You can visit Sundrop Spring’s website for more information and to purchase tickets, or see the video player above for a sneak peek!

