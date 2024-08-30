🍂 Things to do in September: Festivals, concerts, events to start the fall season right

Now that August is coming to an end, in September, World Heritage Festival returns with events at the San Antonio Missions or you could celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with different events the city will host.

The fall season starts on Sept. 22, but you can already enjoy all the sweet seasonal drinks and goodies that stores and coffee shops are bringing back for the season.

Concertgoers can plan to see artists like Nicki Minaj or Jelly Roll at the Frost Bank Center. If you prefer to sit back and have some laughs, comedians such as Jo Koy or Martin Amini are visiting the Alamo City. If you plan on attending any of those shows, share your pictures and videos on KSAT Connect.

Here’s September’s list of exciting events:

13TH FLOOR: Are you brave enough to go through the 13th Floor Haunted House? Be prepared to feel all the thrills and chills starting on Sept. 13. The fame haunted house will continue on run-selected nights until Nov. 9. Purchase your tickets here if you dare.

“BEETLEJUICE”: “Beetlejuice” fans have a chance to see the movie characters’ costumes up close at Santikos Casa Blanca until Sept. 16. Costumes were worn by cast members Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Jenna Ortega wore the costumes.

FREE COMMUNITY YOGA: The Mobile Om Yoga and San Antonio River Foundation offers free one-hour yoga sessions from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Sunday until Nov. 24 at Confluence Park, 310 W Mitchell St.

FRIGHT FEST: “The Conjuring Universe” and “Stranger Things” are two new haunts that will make guests scream from Sept. 7 to Nov. 3. There will also be six other haunted houses, six heavily themed scare zones and dynamic entertainment at the theme park — interested for a scare? Visit Six Flags online for more information.

HOWL-O-SCREAM: Be ready to be spooked at Howl-O-Scream with six horror-filled haunts and eight "Terror-tories" from Sept. 13 to Oct. 27. Vampires, sinister sorcerers and other nightmares will appear at the park. Click here for more information.

LA VILLITA MARKET DAYS: Maverick Plaza will transform into an Maverick Plaza will transform into an open-air marketplace from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. at La Villita Historic Arts Village, located at 418 Villita St. Market Days take place every Saturday. Visitors can enjoy arts and crafts, witness live cooking demonstrations and more.

LOCALS DAY- SAN ANTONIO ZOO: If you're trying to do some budget-saving events, the zoo will have its locals days on Sept. 22 and Sept. 24. Local visitors can get in for $8 each with proof of residency.

LUNCH BREAKS: If you work near Houston Street and happen to "forget your lunch," the city will have food trucks and music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 5 and Sept. 19 in front of the Majestic Theatre on 224 E. Houston St.

MARKET DAYS: Visit the Visit the Pearl for Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. -1 p.m. to shop for local produce and meat. You could also go to the Markers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m.- 10 p.m. to view and shop from over 40 local artisans and markers making culinary-inspired home goods such as pottery and wood crafts. The Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Pkwy.

MARKET SQUARE WEEKEND: Enjoy the day at Enjoy the day at Market Square filled with music, food booths and working artists from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every weekend in September.

OUTDOOR FILM SERIES: The Mission Marquee Plaza will have free movie screenings from 7- 10:30 p.m. every month until November. On Sept. 19, participants can watch the “Stand and Deliver.” On Sept. 21, the plaza will show “Encanto.” Guests can watch the showing “Blue Beetle” on Sept. 28. Mission Marquee Plaza is located at 3100 Roosevelt Ave.

SUNDAY YOGA: Free yoga is available to the public from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Sunday at 1127 S St. Mary’s St.

TERRORLAND HAUNTED ADVENTURE: "Expedition Terror" will start at Terrorland on Sept. 27 to Nov. 2 to bring a haunting hayride on a hillside trail on the Southeast Side. Terrorland Haunted Adventure is located at 15204 E Loop 1604 S.

UHLAND FALL FEST: The Uhland Fall Festival, formerly the Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival, returns with a new home and name. It will be held at 39 Dairy Road from Sept. 28 through Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

ZOO BOO: The San Antonio Zoo will start its annual Zoo Boo event on Sept. 21 until Oct. 31. Guests can dress up in costumes that match the theme the zoo will host. From Sept. 21-22, the zoo's theme will be Medieval Times, and from Sept. 28-29, the theme will be Western Weekend. Free trick-or-treating will take place during the last hour of zoo operations. You can Purchase your tickets here

