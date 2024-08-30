🍂 Things to do in September: Festivals, concerts, events to start the fall season right

Now that August is coming to an end, in September, World Heritage Festival returns with events at the San Antonio Missions or you could celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with different events the city will host.
The fall season starts on Sept. 22, but you can already enjoy all the sweet seasonal drinks and goodies that stores and coffee shops are bringing back for the season.
Concertgoers can plan to see artists like Nicki Minaj or Jelly Roll at the Frost Bank Center. If you prefer to sit back and have some laughs, comedians such as Jo Koy or Martin Amini are visiting the Alamo City. If you plan on attending any of those shows, share your pictures and videos on KSAT Connect.
Here’s September’s list of exciting events:
Sept. 1-8 events:
- “BEETLEJUICE”: “Beetlejuice” fans can meet the character Bob the Shrinker from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Santikos Casa Blanca, located at 11210 Alamo Ranch Pkwy.
- BUSH: The rockers will perform its “Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour” featuring three decades of music at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 at the Freeman Coliseum. Tickets can be purchased here.
- CARLOS BALLARTA: Comedian Carlos Ballarta will go on stage at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre. You can purchase tickets here.
- FALL MARKET: Over 30 vendors will sell crafts, baked goods and specialty items on Fall Market Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 7 at 210 E Aviation in Universal City. Live music and a bounce house will be at the event as well.
- FORD PARADE OF LIGHTS: Hosted by the San Antonio River Walk, this free event features illuminated boats floating on the downtown River Walk from 8-10 p.m. on Sept. 7- 8.
- JO KOY: You can laugh along with Jo Koy during his “Just Being Koy Tour” at 8 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the Frost Bank Center. You can still purchase tickets here.
- KENDALL COUNTY FAIR: Enjoy the festivities of the last day of the 118th Annual Kendall County Fair on Sept. 1 at 1307 River Road in Boerne.
- LABOR DAY ARTISAN SHOW: With Labor Day coming up, you and your family can swing by the San Antonio River Walk and shop some handmade merchandise from artisan vendors celebrating the day. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 1 and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept 2.
- LABOR DAY BRUNCH: Ida Claire will offer its iconic brunch menu as part of Labor Day weekend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 1 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept 2 at 7300 Jones Maltsberger Rd. Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar will also do a Labor Day brunch with a “Build Your Own Bloody Mary” bar that offers to craft a cocktail from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Sept. 1-Sept. 2 at 15900 La Cantera Pkwy Ste 21200.
- LABOR DAY FESTIVAL: The San Antonio Fire Museum will host a free Labor Day Festival with live music, a car and fire truck show, food, a silent auction and more from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Mission County Park #2, located at 6030 Padre Drive.
- LOS TUCANES DE TIJUANA: The Mexican Norteño band will perform its “Tucanes Time Tour 2024″ at 8 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here.
- NATURAL BRIDGE CAVERNS: Schedule a trip to experience the Bracken Bat Flight from Sept. 1-2. The largest bat colony gathers at Bracken Cave and flies off in the evening. Purchase your tickets here.
- SUMMER FILM SERIES: The McNay Art Museum will end its 70th anniversary Summer Film Series with a 1954 film “Godzilla” movie screening from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Chiego Lecture Hall at 6000 N. New Braunfels. Museum members get in for free, and nonmembers will pay $10 each. Click here to register to watch the movie screening.
- WORLD HERITAGE FESTIVAL: Celebrate and honor the city of San Antonio during the World Heritage Festival from Sept. 5-8. Different events will take place at all San Antonio Missions. You can learn more information here.
- ZOO RUN: The San Antonio Zoo is hosting its 39th Annual Zoo Run, with races for adults and children. The adult race will be from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, and the Kids’ Zoo Run Will Be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sept. 7. You can purchase adult or children’s race tickets online.
Sept. 9-15 events:
- “VOICES OF THE WEST”: Country singer Ray Benson will join The Alamo and the Briscoe Western Art Museum for “Voices of the West: Living Legends” at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 at 210 W. Market St. Tickets can be purchased here.
- CRAFT TUESDAY: A free, family-friendly event where all supplies are provided for an evening of crafting from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 10 in Plaza Juarez, located at 418 Villita St. Free parking is available at city lots and garages from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Tuesday. Seating is limited at the event.
- CREED: The band, known for hits like “Higher” and “My Sacrifice,” will perform its “Summer of ‘99 Tour” with special guests 3 Doors Down at 7 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets can be purchased here.
- CZECH-SLOVAK HARVEST FESTIVAL: The Bexar County Czech Heritage Society is hosting the event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept 14 at the Garden Ridge Community Center at 9400 John T Phillips Municipal Pkwy. The festival will include Czech Slovak music, food and cultural displays. Admission to the event is $5, and children under 12 years old can get in for free.
- EAT & PLAY: Travis Park hosts an Eat & Play event every second Friday of the month — this month from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Sept 13. The park will have food trucks, music and activities. Travis Park is located at 301 E. Travis St.
- EL GRITO CULTURAL CEREMONY: An annual celebration of the Independence of Mexico that features music, Folklorico dancers, food and craft vendors from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 at Market Square. El Grito Cultural Program and Civic Ceremony is a free event.
- FRIDAY THE 13TH: Are you planning to get a tattoo soon? Several tattoo parlors are celebrating the spooky day with tattoo and piercing deals. Some shops will offer deals the day of, the first 13 days of September, or have specials during the Friday the 13th weekend.
- HOOPS ON HOUSTON: The 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four will kick off festivities with “Hoops on Houston Street” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 14 at downtown Houston Street and Main Avenue. The free event will include basketball games, fitness challenges and live entertainment.
- JELLY ROLL: The Grammy-nominated artist will play his “Beautifully Broken Tour” at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the Frost Bank Center. Purchase tickets here.
- MARTIN AMINI: The comedian will perform his “The Love World Tour” at 7 p.m. on Sept 14 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here.
- RIVER WALK LIVE!: This free monthly concert series happens every third Thursday. This month, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 15, local and national talent will perform at the Arneson River Theatre at La Villita, located at 418 Villita St. The artists will perform musical acts. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
- VIVA MÉXICO! FOLKLORICO: San Antonio Parks and Recreation will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and México’s Independence Day with a free folkloric dance show at 11 a.m. on Sept. 15 at La Villita’s Arneson River Theatre.
Sept. 16-22 events:
- “AVATAR: LAST AIRBENDER”: Enjoy a two-hour global live orchestra perform “Avatar: The Last Airbender” at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here.
- DIEZ Y SEIS FIESTAS PATRIAS: A free celebration of Fiestas Patrias will feature mariachi and ballet folklorico groups, food vendors and cultural artisans selling handmade products from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 14 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Market Square.
- JAZZ FALL CONCERT SERIES: San Antonio Parks Foundation will hold a free Jazz Fall Concert at the Japanese Tea Garden on Sept. 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- JESSICA KIRSON: The comedian will appear on stage for “The Never Ending Tour” at 7 p.m. on Sept 20 at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here.
- NATURAL BRIDGE CAVERNS: The caverns will celebrate its third-annual Butterflies and Blooms with the migration of the Monarch butterflies on Sept. 21-22. The event will feature presentations on butterfly habitats from the house landscape team, live music, educational displays and more.
- NICKI MINAJ: The hip hop icon will bring her “Pink Friday 2 Tour” at 9 p.m. on Sept 18 at the Frost Bank Center. You can purchase tickets here.
- PARANORMAL FEST: Listen and learn the history of a spooky atmosphere during Paranormal Fest from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 21 at Victoria’s Black Swan Inn, located at 1006 Holbrook Rd Ste A. Tickets are limited, but they’re still available to purchase here.
- OKTOBERFEST: Enjoy a free German celebration with a cultural experience with music, food, local brand representation and river parades from Sept. 20-22 at La Villita.
- “SESAME STREET LIVE”: Sing, dance and play with the “Sesame Street” characters when they come to visit San Antonio. “Sesame Street Live! Say Hello” will have two performances at the Majestic Theatre on Sept. 20 and 21.
Sept. 23-30 events:
- BASTROP MUSIC FESTIVAL: Enjoy live music from over 30 artists of various genres at the Bastrop Music Festival from Sept. 26-29 in Bastrop, about 30 miles southeast of Austin in the Los Pines Region. You can purchase your tickets here.
- DANCING IN THE DARK: In the mood for some dancing? La Villita hosts Dancing in the Dark series with free line dancing lessons by a professional dance instructor from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Plaza Juarez, located at 418 Villita St. Free parking is available at city lots and garages from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Tuesday.
- DAVID CROSS: Comedy will fill the night during David Cross’ “The End of The Beginning of The End” Tour at 8 p.m. on Sept 27 at Stable Hall. You can purchase tickets here.
- HOZIER: Sing along with Hozier as he performs his “Unreal Unearth Tour” at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets can be purchased here.
- IVAN CORNEJO: The artist will perform his “Mirada Tour” at 8 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Frost Bank Center. You can purchase your tickets here.
- JAZZ’SALIVE FESTIVAL: Jazz enthusiasts can attend the free two-day festival, which starts from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 27 and will continue from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 28 at Civic Park at Hemisfair, located at 210 S. Alamo St. See a list of announced jazz artists to perform the main stage at Jazz’SAlive here.
- REY FEO SUPERHERO RIVER PARADE: As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, the city will host a river parade with superheroes from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 28 at La Villita Arneson River Theatre. You can purchase tickets here.
- SAZON LATIN FOOD FESTIVAL: Enjoy the free two-day outdoor Latin food festival with live Salsa music from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 28-29 at Pups and Pals Bar & Grill, located at 13838 Jones Maltsberger Rd. Latin foods include from the Caribbean, Central and South America locations.
- WATER LANTERN FESTIVAL: Participants can design their own lanterns and launch them during the Water Lantern Festival, which will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Millers Pond Park, located at 6175 Old Pearsall Rd. Tickets must be purchased as soon as possible since prices increase as the day progresses.
Recurring events:
- 13TH FLOOR: Are you brave enough to go through the 13th Floor Haunted House? Be prepared to feel all the thrills and chills starting on Sept. 13. The fame haunted house will continue on run-selected nights until Nov. 9. Purchase your tickets here if you dare.
- “BEETLEJUICE”: “Beetlejuice” fans have a chance to see the movie characters’ costumes up close at Santikos Casa Blanca until Sept. 16. Costumes were worn by cast members Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Jenna Ortega wore the costumes.
- FREE COMMUNITY YOGA: The Mobile Om Yoga and San Antonio River Foundation offers free one-hour yoga sessions from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Sunday until Nov. 24 at Confluence Park, 310 W Mitchell St.
- FRIGHT FEST: “The Conjuring Universe” and “Stranger Things” are two new haunts that will make guests scream from Sept. 7 to Nov. 3. There will also be six other haunted houses, six heavily themed scare zones and dynamic entertainment at the theme park — interested for a scare? Visit Six Flags online for more information.
- HOWL-O-SCREAM: Be ready to be spooked at Howl-O-Scream with six horror-filled haunts and eight “Terror-tories” from Sept. 13 to Oct. 27. Vampires, sinister sorcerers and other nightmares will appear at the park. Click here for more information.
- LA VILLITA MARKET DAYS: Maverick Plaza will transform into an open-air marketplace from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. at La Villita Historic Arts Village, located at 418 Villita St. Market Days take place every Saturday. Visitors can enjoy arts and crafts, witness live cooking demonstrations and more.
- LOCALS DAY- SAN ANTONIO ZOO: If you’re trying to do some budget-saving events, the zoo will have its locals days on Sept. 22 and Sept. 24. Local visitors can get in for $8 each with proof of residency.
- LUNCH BREAKS: If you work near Houston Street and happen to “forget your lunch,” the city will have food trucks and music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 5 and Sept. 19 in front of the Majestic Theatre on 224 E. Houston St.
- MARKET DAYS: Visit the Pearl for Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. -1 p.m. to shop for local produce and meat. You could also go to the Markers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m.- 10 p.m. to view and shop from over 40 local artisans and markers making culinary-inspired home goods such as pottery and wood crafts. The Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Pkwy.
- MARKET SQUARE WEEKEND: Enjoy the day at Market Square filled with music, food booths and working artists from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every weekend in September.
- OUTDOOR FILM SERIES: The Mission Marquee Plaza will have free movie screenings from 7- 10:30 p.m. every month until November. On Sept. 19, participants can watch the “Stand and Deliver.” On Sept. 21, the plaza will show “Encanto.” Guests can watch the showing “Blue Beetle” on Sept. 28. Mission Marquee Plaza is located at 3100 Roosevelt Ave.
- SUNDAY YOGA: Free yoga is available to the public from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Sunday at 1127 S St. Mary’s St.
- TERRORLAND HAUNTED ADVENTURE: “Expedition Terror” will start at Terrorland on Sept. 27 to Nov. 2 to bring a haunting hayride on a hillside trail on the Southeast Side. Terrorland Haunted Adventure is located at 15204 E Loop 1604 S.
- UHLAND FALL FEST: The Uhland Fall Festival, formerly the Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival, returns with a new home and name. It will be held at 39 Dairy Road from Sept. 28 through Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- ZOO BOO: The San Antonio Zoo will start its annual Zoo Boo event on Sept. 21 until Oct. 31. Guests can dress up in costumes that match the theme the zoo will host. From Sept. 21-22, the zoo’s theme will be Medieval Times, and from Sept. 28-29, the theme will be Western Weekend. Free trick-or-treating will take place during the last hour of zoo operations. You can Purchase your tickets here.
Museums:
- ARTPACE: The downtown art museum at 445 N. Main Ave. is always free and open to the public.
- BRISCOE WESTERN ART MUSEUM: This downtown museum presents art and artifacts representing the American West. On the first Sunday of each month, locals can get free entry for Locals Day.
- CONTEMPORARY AT BLUE STAR: This nonprofit contemporary art organization offers exhibits and programs that are free and open to the public. Donations are encouraged. Contemporary at Blue Star is located at 116 Blue Star.
- iFLY SAN ANTONIO: The business is located at 15915 W. Interstate 10, near The Rim, and it brings the fun of skydiving indoors.
- RUBY CITY: This contemporary art museum south of downtown presents more than 1,400 works from the Linda Pace Foundation Collection, including paintings, sculptures, installations and videos. Ruby City is always free and open to the public at 150 Camp St.
- SAN ANTONIO BOTANICAL GARDEN: This outdoor museum has year-round events and exhibitions. Until Nov. 3, people can enjoy Huntopia, an outdoor art exhibit with colorful bunnies, birds and butterflies that artists have painted for decades at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. The botanical garden is located at 555 Funston Pl.
- SAN ANTONIO MUSEUM OF ART: SAMA has a comprehensive catalog of ancient Greek, Roman, and Egyptian art. Bexar County residents can get free admission from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to noon on Sundays. The museum is located at 200 W. Jones Ave.
- SEA LIFE + LEGOLAND DISCOVERY CENTER: Sea Life offers over 3,000 creatures in over 10 exhibits, including sharks, rescued sea turtles, and jellyfish. The Legoland Discovery Center allows guests to build LEGO creations. The center is at the Rivercenter Shops at 849 E Commerce St.
- THE ALAMO: Learn about Texas history and visit exhibits at The Alamo. Admission to the Alamo Church and grounds is always free, but reservations are required.
- THE DOSEUM: Formerly known as the San Antonio Children’s Museum, the DoSeum offers hands-on learning for curious minds. Free Family Night is the first Monday of the month, and Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, or U.S. Trust cardholders can also gain a free ticket on the first whole weekend of the month. Also, it’s Grandparents Month! Throughout the entire month, grandparents can have free admission.
- THE MCNAY: This is Texas’ first modern art museum and includes more than 22,000 works. It is located at 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave. Visitors can get free entry from 4-9 p.m. on Tuesdays and noon to 5 p.m. on the first Sunday of the month.
- THE WITTE MUSEUM: The museum, located at 3801 Broadway, has more than 320,000 historical and contemporary artifacts and works of art. Bexar County residents can get free general admission from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays.