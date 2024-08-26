90º
Country singer Ray Benson to join The Alamo, Briscoe for ‘Voices of the West’ series in September

The rebooted series will have biannual conversations with various artists until 2026

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

"Voices of the West: Living Legends" will be at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the Briscoe Western Art Museum. (Briscoe Western Art Muesum)

SAN ANTONIO – A series that features conversations with different artists in “Voices of the West: Living Legends” returns to San Antonio in September.

The Alamo and the Briscoe Western Art Museum join forces to host “Voices of the West: Living Legends” with country singer Ray Benson to reflect the pioneering adventurousness and determination that created the west.

The series ran at the Briscoe from 2014 through 2017, according to a press release. The shows previously showcased artists such as country singer Robert Earl Keen, civil rights activist Dolores Huerta and artist Billy Schenck.

The rebooted series will happen biannually, with dates set through 2026, the release said. It will highlight acclaimed storytellers from Texas Monthly as well as musicians, scholars, and sages who share stories that form the fabric of Texas and the American West.

“Rooted in history and flourishing today, the story of Texas is intertwined with the story of the West, and Texas’ influence on the West is undeniable,” Liz Jackson, president and CEO of the Briscoe Western Art Museum, said. “Partnering with the Alamo to share this series and give modern voice to the spirit that’s rooted in the history of Texas is an honor.”

Conversation with Benson for “Voices of the West: Living Legends” will be on Sept. 11 at the Briscoe Western Art Museum, located at 210 W. Market St.

Doors open at 6 p.m. to allow people to sign in and explore the museum’s first floor. Conversations with Benson will start at 7 p.m. and include a question-and-answer session.

Guests can purchase general admission tickets online for $25 or VIP tickets for $100. VIP Tickets include a meet-and-greet and a hosted reception from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All event earnings will benefit both The Alamo and Briscoe Western Art Museum.

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

