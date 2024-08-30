95º
Los Tucanes de Tijuana to bring ‘Tucanes Time Tour 2024′ to Majestic Theatre

The band was founded in Tijuana, Baja California in 1987

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Los Tucanes de Tijuana will perform at the Majestic Theatre Sept. 6. (Majestic Theatre)

SAN ANTONIO – The renowned, award-winning Los Tucanes de Tijuana will perform at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio.

The regional Mexican band will perform “Tucanes Time Tour 2024″ at 8 p.m. on Sept. 6.

Tickets start at $49 with an additional service fee, depending on your ticket price.

Los Tucanes de Tijuana was founded in 1987 in Tijuana, Baja California, and has become synonymous with norteño and corrido music, according to the Majestic Theatre website.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

