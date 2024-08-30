Los Tucanes de Tijuana to bring ‘Tucanes Time Tour 2024′ to Majestic Theatre

Los Tucanes de Tijuana will perform at the Majestic Theatre Sept. 6.

SAN ANTONIO – The renowned, award-winning Los Tucanes de Tijuana will perform at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio.

The regional Mexican band will perform “Tucanes Time Tour 2024″ at 8 p.m. on Sept. 6.

Tickets start at $49 with an additional service fee, depending on your ticket price.

Los Tucanes de Tijuana was founded in 1987 in Tijuana, Baja California, and has become synonymous with norteño and corrido music, according to the Majestic Theatre website.

Tickets can be purchased online.