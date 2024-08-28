Ease on down the road to ‘The Wiz’ at the Wonder Theatre

SAN ANTONIO – The journey to Oz begins in San Antonio as Wonder Theatre brings Black history and culture to the stage this month with the opening of “The Wiz.”

According to a press release, the modern musical is a Black retelling of the classic children’s novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” featuring a soundtrack filled with soul, gospel and rock music.

Director Darcell Andre, who directed Wonder Theatre’s “The Color Purple,” is excited to highlight elements of Black culture in this story, using symbolic imagery and iconic photographs. He described the show as “sacred to the culture.”

The Wonder Theatre's cast of "The Wiz" (KSAT 2024)

“We get a chance to see stories of Black folk who are not just singing in a choir robe,” Andre said, “but you can see Black characters in a fairytale place and a whimsical world.”

“The Wiz” runs through Sept. 8. Follow Dorothy and her friends on their journey through Oz for approximately two hours and 15 minutes, with a 15-minute intermission.

Tickets are $32 for adults, $26 for seniors, military, and first responders, and $18 for children and students. For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit wondertheatre.org.