Beloved Texas Hill Country festival returns in 2024 with new location and name

UHLAND, Texas – A beloved Central Texas fall festival will return in 2024 with a new home and a new name.

The Uhland Fall Festival, formerly the Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival, is scheduled for five weekends from Sept. 28 through Oct. 27. The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays at 39 Dairy Road.

The festival will be situated on 15 acres in Uhland, a town about 20 minutes northeast of San Marcos.

While the festival will have a new name and location, organizers will keep the same fall-inspired activities, food and games.

Activities will include:

A petting zoo

Camel rides

A pumpkin patch with a carving station

A corn pit

Kids goat yoga

Pony rides

A climbing wall

Barrel rides

Maze

A news release states there will be more than 50 attractions. There will also be live music on two stages and pop-up shops.

“Our team couldn’t be more excited to partner with the City of Uhland, Texas, on this once-in-a-lifetime project,” festival producer and developer Christopher Durst said in the release. “This development will undoubtedly change the way families experience entertainment together. Our goal is to design a fun and wholesome environment where families can enjoy time-honored traditions, all while creating core memories that will endure for a lifetime.”

Tickets go on sale Aug. 1.

General admission will be $15, season passes $75, and VIP tickets $150. Some activities will have an additional fee.

People 65 years and older, and kids 3 years and younger can get in for free.

Parking will also be free, and the parking lot will have availability for nearly 2,000 vehicles.

Last year, KSAT reported that 2023 was the last year for the Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival. Durst previously said they will launch the “long-awaited Christmas festival” in 2024.

Click here for more information.