Hip hop icon Nicki Minaj to bring ‘Pink Friday 2′ tour to Frost Bank Center this September

SAN ANTONIO – The QUEEN of hip hop is bringing the magic of Gag City to San Antonio this September after adding a new North America leg to her tour for a total of 22 additional shows.

Nicki Minaj Presents: “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” will stop at the Frost Bank Center on Sept. 18. The new leg of the tour will bring new performances to Los Angeles, Miami, and St. Louis, as well as a return to Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., and many other cities.

Recommended Videos

“The tour features an incredibly vibrant stage production where Minaj performs hits from her critically acclaimed new album Pink Friday 2 including trailblazing pop culture favorites ‘FTCU,’ ‘Everybody,’ and the platinum-certified lead single ‘Super Freaky Girl’ which hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100,” a news release said.

The tour holds the record for the highest-grossing rap tour by a woman and is among the top 10 highest-grossing rap tours by any rapper of all time.

If the Barbz want to hear some Minaj faves, the tour’s set list also includes “Anaconda,” “Super Bass,” “Starships,” and “Chun-Li.”

To score your tickets and “Have this moment for life,” log onto the Frost Bank Center website or Ticketmaster.com at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 31, for general ticket sales. Or access the presale by signing up for the Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and selecting the “Hip Hop” genre.