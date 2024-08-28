Ford Parade of Lights to illuminate San Antonio River Walk for 2 weekends

SAN ANTONIO – Big, beautiful lanterns will light up the River Walk over the next two weekends for the Ford Parade of Lights.

As you walk or dine on the River Walk, you’ll see parade floats with different light themes and illuminated props floating for about two and a half miles down the river.

San Antonio Riverwalk Lanterns on the Water (Copyright 2018 © Joe Chidgey, all rights reserved.)

There will be 10 to 12 floats, each 26-feet-long, floating from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night between Aug. 30 and Sept. 2 and Sept. 7-8.

Floats do not travel through the Shops at Rivercenter or into the Convention Center lagoons because of the heavy weekend boat traffic, according to the San Antonio River Walk website.

If inclement weather conditions happen, the parade could be canceled any night. Updates can be found on the San Antonio River Walk social media page.

The Ford Parade of Lights is a free and family-friendly event.

Lanterns on floats (San Antonio River Walk)