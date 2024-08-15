Celebrate the 6th annual Bastrop Music Festival this September

BASTROP, Texas – Live music from over 30 artists of various genres will be performing at the Bastrop Music Festival in September.

The festival, which runs from Sept. 26-29, celebrates the Lost Pines region of Texas at various venues across Bastrop.

Recommended Videos

During the day, the festival will have free activities open to the public, along with live music.

The festival will have shows that run simultaneously starting at 6 p.m. every evening at various venues.

Here are some artists from this year’s music lineup:

Allisen and The Wy’s Guys

Ben Zuniga

Chubby Knuckle Choir

West Texas Exiles

Donovan Keith

Evelyn Jackson

Everett Wren

Sarah Price

Jonas Wilson

Jo James

Some venues across Bastrop include 602 Brewing Company, Chestnut Grove Food Truck Court, Kerr Community Center and Tough Cookie Bakery.

Guests who want to attend more than one concert will need to pay upfront, depending on the venue’s capacity. However, if you plan to attend multiple shows, wristbands are available for purchase, which will allow access to all shows during the four-day event.

Ticket price ranges from $30-80.

Bastrop is located about 30 miles southeast of Austin in the Lost Pines Region.

Guests can view a complete list of the music lineup here.