Mexican music icon Alejandro Fernández announces new tour, includes San Antonio stop in 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Mexican music icon Alejandro Fernández has announced a new tour that includes a show in San Antonio next year.

Fernandez will bring his “De Rey a Rey” tour to the Frost Bank Center on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

According to a news release, the tour is a celebration of the Fernández legacy of music, family, Mexico and the classic songs that are the soundtrack of Latino life.

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at FrostBankCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

“I was born with two blessings,” Fernández said. “First, being born Mexican, and second, being born a Fernández. This tribute is not about me; it’s about Mexico, it’s about Vicente Fernández, in my voice and in all of our voices as we sing together the songs that have become a part of our common heritage.”

The tour kicks off in Seattle in May and concludes in San Diego in September.