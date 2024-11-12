Comedian Shane Gillis coming to San Antonio in January

Shane Gillis performs at Madison Square Garden during Dave Chappelle's 50th birthday celebration shows on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Shane Gillis is kicking off 2025 with a show in San Antonio.

His stop at Frost Bank Center on Jan. 10 is part of his “Shane Gillis Live” tour that spans 27 cities, including iconic international venues at London’s O2 and Dublin’s renowned 3Arena.

The tour comes on the heels of his 2023 acclaimed Netflix special “Beautiful Dogs,” which reached the Netflix Top 10 in five countries and spent two weeks in the U.S. Top 10 list.

Earlier this year, he embarked on an eight-stop arena circuit, which broke attendance records for most ever tickets sold for a live event at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena and most attended for a comedy event at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center.

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at FrostBankCenter.com or Ticketmaster.com.

For exclusive presale access, sign up at Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Comedy” genre.